Xiaomi Unveils its First 2-in-1 Windows Tablet With Massive Battery Life

Xiaomi recently hosted a launch event where the company announced several new products to the global market including its first Windows-powered 2-in-1 convertible. Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ is a tablet that can turn into an ultra-portable laptop with an optional keyboard.

As the name says, the laptop/tablet hybrid has a 12.4-inch LCD panel with 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI P3 coverage. The tablet’s body is made out of an aluminum-magnesium alloy and it weighs only 720g.

The display has support for Xiaomi’s Smart Pen stylus that can be tracked at a 240Hz touch sampling rate with 4,096 levels of pressure. The optional keyboard is a full-sized keypad with 1.3mm key travel and a touchpad.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip, which is a 7nm SoC from the Snapdragon 865 era. Qualcomm says that it is faster than Intel’s 15W 10th Gen Core i5 at 7W. This is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet runs Windows 11 with x86-64 emulation.

For connectivity, you get a USB C port on the side, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The tablet supports up to a 4K external display through the USB C port. Xiaomi has not mentioned battery capacity but says the slate should last 13.4 hours of regular usage. There is also 65W fast charging onboard.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ has a retail price of €700. The 65W GaN charger and Smart Pen are sold separately for €40 and €100 respectively. The optional keyboard can be purchased for €149.