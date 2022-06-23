Here’s How Much Honda HR-V Test Unit Costs

Images of a camouflaged 2022 Honda HR-V spurred speculations about Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) planning its launch in Pakistan. The SUV was captured wearing the same camouflage wrap as the 11th gen Honda Civic test unit before it.

Since then, some new information has come to light, courtesy of AutoXfinity. According to official registration details, the crossover SUV was, in fact, imported by Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL).

The invoice also shows that the SUV costs Rs. 6.05 million, which seems like an appropriate price tag for a compact crossover SUV. However, the automaker is likely to debut it at a higher price, given the ongoing hikes.

Details

Honda launched the HR-V — known as Honda Vezel in Japan — in early 2021 as a competitor to Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar crossovers.

It has multiple powertrain choices in various markets, including a hybrid electric option. HR-V has modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Other features include six airbags, parking sensors, smart infotainment, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, etc.

Reports suggest that HACL will likely introduce the HR-V in Pakistan by the end of 2022. However, given the test unit’s price, Honda will most likely introduce HR-V in its non-hybrid configuration in Pakistan.