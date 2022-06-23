Naseem Shah Says English Club Cricketers Have Better Facilities Than Pakistani Stars

Star fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has drawn a comparison between the facilities provided to Pakistani cricketers and England, claiming that Pakistani players do not have half the facilities that are available to even club cricketers in England.

“I think we don’t even have 30 percent of the facilities that are available to club cricketers here in England. I know where I’ve come from, I started playing cricket with a tape ball, and when I see the cricketers playing here, it’s completely different.”

Naseem Shah was selected by Gloucestershire for the County Championship but was forced to miss the first few games due to injury. He then returned for the T20 Blast, where he took five wickets in three matches, however, he had to return to Pakistan. He was later replaced by Mohammad Amir.

Recalling the time when he joined Gloucestershire for the first time, he said, “Here, when I play a club match and I see the ground and facilities, I think, ‘Wow, these guys are so lucky. They have so many facilities’.”

The 19-year-old said that the players who reside in big cities have access to opportunities, but the majority of players come from underdeveloped regions where there are little to no facilities.

The right-arm pacer, who emphasized the need to provide basic facilities to players at the club level, claimed that Pakistan cricket will prosper if the facilities are made available to players in remote areas.

“You couldn’t play cricket with a hard ball. Even if Pakistan can have a small percentage of facilities available in England, you will see many more cricketers coming from our country,” he concluded.