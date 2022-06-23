Pakistan Gets Highest-Ever Bid for LNG Cargo

Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received a single bid from Qatar Energy at $39.80/mmbtu for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import tender seeking a cargo in the July 30-31 window, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The country had sought four cargoes from international suppliers during the windows of July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26, and 30-31 but no bids were received for three other deliveries.

ALSO READ Power Generation Cost Soars by 131% in One Year

Earlier in the month, PLL had disqualified two bids it received for a tender seeking one spot cargo of LNG for delivery in early July for technical reasons.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had awarded a tender to PetroChina for the delivery of two LNG spot cargoes in June. PetroChina offered the lowest bids of $23.96/mmbtu for June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmBtu for June 28-29 delivery.

Pakistan had accepted the highest ever price of $30.65/mmbtu from Qatar Petroleum last year to avert a potential gas crisis in winter.