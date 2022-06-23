Rashid Latif Unhappy With PCB for Ignoring Azhar Ali’s Replacement

Rashid Latif has expressed surprise at the exclusion of middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam from the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, saying he is someone who can replace Azhar Ali in the future.

“Kamran Ghulam is a batter who can be included in the Test squad of Pakistan because within a year or so there’ll be a need for Azhar Ali’s replacement and Kamran Ghulam or Shan Masood can play on number three in Test cricket.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

As per the announced squad, the selection committee has also dropped Iftikhar Ahmed, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Zahid Mahmood while Salman Ali Agha and Yasir Shah have been picked for the series.

Another name that is absent from the lineup is Kamran Ghulam, who despite setting records in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, is still awaiting his red-ball debut.

Speaking about the bowling department in the much important series in terms of the Test Championship point table, Latif said that Pakistan would have to go with two genuine pacers, a pair of spinners, and a bowling all-rounder.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali will be preferred to play Test matches against Sri Lanka as first choice fast bowling pair alongside two genuine spinners and a bowling all-rounder,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated Azhar Ali for his cool nature, saying he deserves to surpass the milestone of hundred Test matches as he is one of the best characters in the team.