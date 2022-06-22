Shahid Afridi Enjoys Pleasant Islamabad Weather With Shaheen and Rauf [Pictures]

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi has had a good time with the pace duo of the national team, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, in the pleasant weather of Islamabad.

The federal capital had been experiencing extremely high temperatures for several days before heavy rains and gusty winds turned the weather pleasant and provided much-needed relief to residents.

Taking to Twitter, the former captain wrote, “It is a blessing to be outdoors with good weather and beautiful scenery in Pakistan. Enjoying the company of these two top-class fast bowlers! Go out, enjoy and also share your pictures with me below.”

It is a blessing to be outdoors with good weather and beautiful scenery in Pakistan. Enjoying the company of these two top class fast bowlers! Go out, enjoy and also share your pictures with me below #BeautifulPakistan #Islamabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/YRXFALMfjN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 21, 2022

While sharing a photo of Shaheen, Rauf, and himself posing in the rain, Afridi encouraged his fans to enjoy the nice weather and share their photos in the comments section of his post.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah shared a short video clip of snooker with his father-in-law-to-be, while Shahid Afridi took his turn during the clip. Shahid Afridi had also visited the hometown of Shaheen where he met his father, family members, and his fans.

The two pacers recently played the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0, and Shaheen will also be a part of the Sri Lanka series, where they will play two Test matches.