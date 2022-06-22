Pakistan’s Schedule for Sri Lanka WTC Tests Announced

The schedule for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka has been announced. The Men in Green will arrive in Sri Lanka on 6 July to play a two-match Test series. The Green Shirts will play a warm-up match in Colombo from 11-13 July in preparation for the Test series.
The first Test match of the tour will be played from 16-20 July in Galle while the second Test match is scheduled in Colombo from 24-28 July. Both the sides will be determined to put on a solid showing as the two-match Test series is a part of the World Test Championship.
Here is the complete schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|6 July
|Arrival
|Colombo
|11-13 July
|Warm-up Match
|Colombo
|16-20 July
|1st Test
|Galle
|24-28 July
|2nd Test
|Colombo
Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will kickstart a busy season for Pakistan cricket. The national team is scheduled to fly to the Netherlands to play a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League in August before hosting England for a 7-match T20I series in September.
They are also scheduled to take part in the Asia Cup in September-October before traveling to New Zealand for a tri-series involving Bangladesh in preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in the last week of October.