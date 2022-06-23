SECP Initiates Business Process Re-Engineering Model for LLPs

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), under its Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP) program, has initiated Business Process Re-Engineering (BPR) activity.

BPR is a business management strategy that involves the radical redesign of the core business processes to achieve dramatic improvements in productivity, turn-around time (TAT), and quality.

In this regard, a detailed business model for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP), along with proposed improvements and changes was presented to the senior management of SECP for acceptance today by Ernst & Young Ford Rhodes (EYFR), at SECP head office. It is expected that once these processes are formally implemented, they shall greatly reduce complexities in business processes, enhance user experience and promote transparency and internal efficiency of SECP business processes.

Earlier, an extensive Design Thinking workshop was also conducted in Lahore on LLPs processes by SECP in collaboration with EYFR.