Zameen.com Acquires Sales, Marketing, and Design Rights for N-One Tower

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — has acquired the sales and marketing rights for N-One Tower by Askari Associates and Builders. The project’s infrastructural design aspects have been assigned to Zameen Developments which is a sister concern of Zameen.com.

An MoU signing ceremony was organized at the Zameen House Multan that featured representatives of both parties. Zameen.com Senior Director Sales ShujaUllah Khan and Regional Sales Manager Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem were present on the occasion, along with the senior leadership of Askari Associates & Builders including CEO Col (R) Abdus Sattar, and Directors Azam Sabri and Tehmas Bin Sattar.

N-One Tower will be an international standard, mix-use, high-rise building that will contain residential apartments and penthouses, commercial outlets, corporate offices, a play area for kids, and a food court.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales ShujaUllah Khan stated that Zameen aimed to bring the public profitable and trustworthy projects for a sound investment.

He added that the company’s partnership with Askari Associates and Builders for their upcoming N-One Tower project would not only broaden Zameen’s portfolio but would also provide another investment opportunity for interested buyers and investors, particularly for the residents of Multan.

Shedding light on the project’s investment prospects, Askari Associates & Builders CEO Col (R) Abdus Sattar stated that they were proud to partner with Zameen.com as this would add great value to their project.

He added that N-One Tower would be a state-of-the-art, commercial and residential infrastructure with international standard facilities. He went on to say that N-One Tower would provide all requisite facilities under one roof to the residents of DHA and the Multan region.