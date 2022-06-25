Xiaomi to Launch its Most Powerful Phone Next Month

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been in the leaks for a while now and we finally have a potential launch date. The Chinese brand’s most powerful smartphone is tipped to launch on July 5 and the official teaser campaign is expected to start a week earlier on June 28.

The leak comes from Tech Going, which does not have an established track record but corroborates an older announcement from Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The executive shared a teaser on Weibo that a new Xiaomi phone is launching in July with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

He does not explicitly mention Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but given the recent leak from Tech Going, it is highly likely that the flagship phone is launching in July. Lei Jun says that the upcoming smartphone will achieve a breakthrough in hardware performance and power efficiency.

However, Xiaomi 12 Ultra may not become the first phone in the world to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This is because the Asus Rog Phone 6 is also launching on July 5 with the same chipset.

The gaming phone is confirmed to launch on July 5 but we are still waiting on an official launch date for Xiaomi 12 Ultra. We will update this space as soon as there is a new announcement. Stay tuned.