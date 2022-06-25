You Can Now Check Your Car’s Smart Card Status Via QR Code in Islamabad

Islamabad’s Excise and Taxation Department has introduced a new and easy method for the residents of Islamabad to check the status of the smart card of their vehicles.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Director Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam, said that citizens of Islamabad can scan a QR Code issued by the department and enter the details of their vehicles in the ‘City Islamabad’ mobile application to check the status of their cars’ smart cards.

Status check of smart card of your vehicle for collection has been made easy. Two steps required:

1. Scan this QR Code

2. Enter your vehicle details Team excise at your service 💐 pic.twitter.com/29S7alw01M — Bilal Azam (@bilalazam_ict) June 24, 2022

Developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), City Islamabad mobile application was launched by the former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, to facilitate the citizens of the federal capital.

The application offers regulatory, consumer utilities, and statutory services such as Domicile Certificate, International Driving Permit, Anti-Corruption, Accident Report, Token Tax Payment, Emergency Numbers, and Vehicle Registration.

Earlier this week, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and Excise and Taxation Department launched a joint crackdown against the defaulters of token tax and vehicle verification.

The violators will be issued an e-challan with the help of the Islamabad Safe City Project’s cameras. Two dedicated counters have been set up for the submission of e-challans as well. One counter is at the office of the Excise and Taxation Department in H-9 while the other is at the ICT Police Facilitation Center in F-6.