FBR to Observe Extended Work Hours on Wednesday and Thursday for Tax Collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Inland Revenue’s field offices will remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on Wednesday (June 29, 2022) and till 12:00 am on Thursday (June 30, 2022), to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, all Large Taxpayers’ Offices (LTOs) Medium Taxpayers’ Office (MTO) Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RT0s) will remain open and observe extended working hours to facilitate the taxpayers.

FBR has requested all Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of SBP on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of June 2022 as per SBPs’ letter dated June 23, 2022.