Learn the Skills of the Future with Zong 4G’s Digital Trainee Executive Program (DTEP)

Zong has announced the launch of its Digital Trainee Executive Program 2022 for the youth of Pakistan.

The program aims to strengthen the digital capability of the country by empowering the youth and providing them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a structured development framework and work closely in the execution of digital transformation of strategic projects.

Commenting on the program, Zong 4G’s Official Spokesperson said, “Zong’s Digital Trainee Executive Program is equipping the next generation of smart thinkers with skills of the future. As an organization with a strong focus on developing the skills of its employees and encouraging fresh talent, we are confident that this program will contribute positively to the industry.”

“Being the leader of digital transformation in Pakistan, we believe that digital transformation is not just about technology but people, who help drive digital transformation,” the spokesperson added.

Young graduates can embark on a very special journey with Zong’s Digital Trainee Executive Program 2022, where they will develop digital and technical skills under the supervision and mentorship of seasoned industry leaders.

The journey to digital transformation starts by filling out the application form: https://www.zong.com.pk/careers/graduate-trainee-programme