Toyota Apologizes to Customers for Delayed Deliveries in Pakistan

The woes of Pakistan’s automotive industry are compounding with each passing day as manufacturers are finding it difficult to ensure timely deliveries of the booked vehicles.

Toyota Indus Motor Company has become the first automotive manufacturer to step forward and publicly apologize to customers for delayed deliveries.

According to details, IMC has stated that the company is facing extreme difficulties in operations due to the prevailing economic woes that have negatively affected its delivery schedule of the already booked orders.

The requirement of Letters of Credit (LC) for the import of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units and the drastic devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar has disrupted its production.

IMC is currently reviewing the prevailing situation and will soon announce the revised schedule of deliveries for the pending orders as well as the resumption of bookings.

IMC has also expressed hope that the country will soon get out of the current economic turbulence and the company will be able to facilitate its customers as well.