FBR Directs Cement Manufacturers to Affix Tax Stamps from October

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned cement manufacturers to refrain from removing cement bags from production sites, factory premises, or manufacturing plants without the affixation of tax stamps or Unique Identification Marking (UIMs) from October 1, 2022, onward.

It issued a Sales Tax General Order (STGO) number 19 of 2022 in this regard on Tuesday to give a deadline to the cement manufacturers. It has also given final dates for the affixing of tax stamps on finished products to the tobacco sector and fertilizer manufacturers.

The FBR has already extended the deadline for cigarette manufacturers to affix tax stamps on their tobacco products by June 30, but the industry has not fully complied with this deadline so far.

Through STGO No. 15 of 2022, the FBR will confiscate the fertilizer bags without affixed tax stamps or UIMs being cleared from production sites, factory premises, or manufacturing plants from July 1.

According to the FBR’s directive to the cement manufacturers, no cement bag will be allowed to be removed from the production site, factory premises, or manufacturing plants without the affixation of tax stamps or UIMs from 1 October, which are to be procured from the FBR’s licensee, M/s AJCL.MITAS/Authentix Consortium.

The FBR stated that the provision of section 40C(2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule 150ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, mandates it to announce the date for the implementation of the electronic monitoring of production and sales of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors.

It has issued the notification with the approval of the FBR Member Inland Revenue.