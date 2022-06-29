Gmail’s New Look is Finally Available for More People

Google updated the user interface for its highly popular email client earlier this year in February. Back then, it was only available to a few people in select regions, but now it is finally rolling out to more people across the globe.

The new look puts together Google Meet, Chat, and Spaces in a sidebar in the corner and also applies Google’s Material You finish across the board. The change is very subtle, but easily noticeable if you use Gmail a lot. Take a look at the image below.

The change is not huge and is only meant to put more focus on Google’s Workplace suite as it was recently updated to become a better competitor to Microsoft Office. This makes G Suite even more accessible than before as you can quickly jump into a conversation in any section. A list will pop out once you hover your mouse over an icon.

This will also eliminate the clutter from several conversations showing at the same time for each app.

Your Gmail will automatically switch to the new look, but you can always switch back to the old look if you prefer. You can do so through the quick settings menu. The update is already available in Pakistan and you should be able to see the change once you open Gmail.