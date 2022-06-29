Govt Asks Auditor General to Conduct Audit of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program

The Ministry of Climate Change has asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct a special audit of the National Strategic Support Unit (NSSU) of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP) for the financial years 2019–20, 2020–21, and 2021–22.

The TBTTP is a flagship program of the government of Pakistan and is being implemented in all the provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through their respective forest and wildlife departments.

The ministry is supervising and coordinating the program activities through a Project Management Unit called the ‘NSSU’, which is also responsible for the monitoring of the project activities being implemented by the provincial/territorial forest and wildlife departments.

To ensure the program’s transparency and value for money, the Ministry of Climate Change has asked the AGP to conduct a financial audit of the Program Office.

The TBTTP is likely to be completed in 2023 but it has not had a financial audit since it was launched.