Pakistan Set to Participate in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup After 6 Years

Pakistan has been invited to partake in the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this year. The invitation was sent to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for this year’s event.

Pakistan will participate in the tournament after 6 years. The last time Pakistan participated in the event was in 2016 when it ranked fifth out of seven teams.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on 15 November and end on 25 November. The event couldn’t take place in the last two years due to worldwide COVID-19 restrictions.

Pakistan had previously won the cup in 1999, 2000, and 2003.