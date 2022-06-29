Revised Schedule Announced for Disrupted Flights at Karachi Airport

Several flights to and from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, have been delayed today due to disruptions in domestic flight operations, according to 24NewsHD TV.

A Lahore-bound flight that was initially scheduled to take off at 3 pm will now depart at 6:30 pm.

Similarly, a 3:30 pm PIA flight to Quetta will now depart at 4 pm.

A flight from Lahore to Karachi that was scheduled to land at 12:45 PM will now touchdown at 5:25 PM. Another flight from Lahore to Karachi has also been rescheduled to reach Jinnah International Airport at 11 pm instead of 7:45 pm.

An incoming flight from Faisalabad will be delayed by six hours and will reach Karachi at 12:30 am instead of 6:10 am.