Sindh’s Peoples Bus Service Fleet Gets 100 More Buses

A shipment of 100 buses from China for the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service arrived at Karachi Port on Tuesday, as announced by Sindh’s Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon

His tweet about it read, “100 buses reached Karachi port right now. Out of 100 buses 90 buses are for Karachi and 10 for Larkana”.

100 buses reached karachi port right now. Out of 100 buses 90 buses are for karachi and 10 buses are for larkana. pic.twitter.com/XauBO3sluY — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) June 28, 2022

As per a report by Pakistan Today, Minister Memon stated that Route 1 of the People’s Bus Service became operational on Tuesday and red buses will be seen traversing Route 2 from 1 July. He added that operational buses will be seen on all seven routes in Karachi within two months.

Minister Memon further stated that Karachi has received a total of 240 modern buses for the Peoples Bus Service, and promised its citizens that the PPP government will bring thousands of buses within a year or two. He remarked that the credit for procuring the buses goes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He also mentioned that progress has been made on setting up a manufacturing plant as well.