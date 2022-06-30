NA Approves Supplementary Grants Worth Rs. 828 Billion for FY22

The National Assembly (NA) has approved supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 828 billion related to various ministries and divisions for FY2021-22, which was spent due to heavy subsidies and procurements in the power and health sectors.

The government presented 39 supplementary demands for grants to the House. According to the details, the government has proposed supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 313 billion for the Power Division that was given as subsidies to consumers.

The government also got the approval of supplementary demand for grants worth Rs. 146.8 billion for Petroleum Division. This amount was also spent for payment regarding the Prime Minister’s Package on petroleum products and the provision of subsidy to the LNG sector for the zero-rated export-oriented industry.

The government has also proposed Rs. 126 billion supplementary demands for grants for the National Health Division. The government has spent this amount on the Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan, the COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project, the IVAC COVID-19 Vaccine Support for Pakistan, and some other projects.

The supplementary demand for a grant of Rs. 102.21 billion for the National Disaster Management Authority was also approved by the NA. The government has spent this amount on the allocation of funds for Emergency Procurement of Vaccine and Humanitarian Assistance to Syria during the outgoing fiscal year.

An amount of Rs. 29 billion for the Defense Division was also approved by the NA. The government has proposed the approval of supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 23 billion for the Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Division. This amount was used for the Ehsaas Program and other social security programs.

The government got the approval of Rs. 18.7 billion from the NA for development expenditures of the Cabinet Division, Rs. 16 billion for Industries and Production Division, Rs. 8.7 billion for Capital Outlay on Civil Works, Rs. 8 billion for development expenditures of the Communication Division, and Rs. 7.5 billion for National Food Security.

The NA has also approved the supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 5 billion each for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Planning Commission, Rs. 3.4 billion for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, and Rs. 2 billion each for the Airports Security Force and the Water Resources Division.

The NA also approved the supplementary demands for grants for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.