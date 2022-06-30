Students to Get Extra Marks for Learning CPR Training

The federal government is considering giving extra marks to all students in the country on the successful completion of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, the Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, asked the students whether would they like 10 extra marks if they learn the lifesaving skill of CPR.

Hey Students How would you like 10 extra marks if you lean the life saving skill of CPR ? 😊 pic.twitter.com/L2P9hU08LC — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) June 29, 2022

For the unversed, CPR is a lifesaving technique that helps to keep the flow of blood and oxygen in the body going when the heart and breathing stop.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered including CPR training in the curriculum at all educational levels across the country.

The move is part of a larger National CPR Training Initiative that will be launched soon. Under the program, every citizen will be provided CPR training to enable them to save precious lives in case of an emergency.

The federal government decided to launch the National CPR Training Initiative after a video of a couple resuscitating a teenager who had drowned in Naltar Lake went viral on social media platforms. The husband gave mouth-to-mouth breaths to the boy while the wife performed chest compressions to save his life.