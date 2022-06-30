Pakistan Could Lose Up to $26 Billion Annually Due to Climate Change

Pakistan could lose billions of dollars each year due to the impact of climate change, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) has predicted.

In its latest report titled “Pathways to Adaptation and Resilience in South and South‑West Asia,” UNESCAP penned that Pakistan could $26 billion annually from the impact of climate change. This will be the highest loss as a percentage of GDP in the region at 9.1%.

According to the report, from 2020-2059, South and South-West Asia could lose a total of $161 billion under the prevailing climate conditions. The figure could exceed $217 billion under a moderate climate change scenario. The estimate could rise to $322 billion under the worst-case climate change scenario.

Under the prevailing climate conditions, Pakistan could lose $16.3 billion every year over the next four decades. The loss as a percentage of GDP, in this case, will be 5.76%. The country could lose $22 billion each year in case of a moderate climate change scenario. The loss as a percentage of GDP in this scenario will be 7.78%. Pakistan could lose $26 billion each year in case worst-case climate change scenario. The loss as a percentage of GDP will be 9.1% in this case.

The report has predicted that Pakistan will witness an increase in heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods, severity of monsoons and cyclones, and saline intrusion.

43 million people in the country are vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change under the current climate conditions, 22 million could be at risk in case of a moderate climate change scenario and 30 million individuals could be exposed in case of worst-case climate change scenario.

Read more about the UNESCAP report.