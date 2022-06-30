Yamaha Drops a Price Hike Bomb on YB125Z and YBR Buyers

Right on the heels of a huge price hike by Atlas Honda, Yamaha has also announced a massive increase in bike prices.

The new prices were revealed in an official notification from the company, which you can peruse down below:

Comparing the previous prices to the new ones, Yamaha has increased prices by a massive Rs. 26,500 for the YBR 125G models and by a minimum of Rs. 23,500 for the YB-125Z.

You can compare the price difference down below:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 231,500 255,000 23,500 YB-125Z DX 248,500 273,500 25,000 YBR-125 255,000 280,500 25,500 YBR-125G 265,500 292,000 26,500 YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray) 268,500 295,000 26,500

The bike maker has been increasing prices since February this year, announcing a Rs. 10,000 hike then a Rs. 12,000 increase later in April. This was followed up by a huge increase earlier in June when Yamaha increased prices by up to Rs. 23,500.

Yamaha hasn’t given a reason for the price increase, so we can only guess why they’ve increased them.

So far, this is the biggest price hike announced by the company. The economic crisis affecting Pakistan has been causing no shortage of trouble for car and bike manufacturers, with increasing raw material prices, US dollar exchange rates, and high fuel prices making it tough for everyone.