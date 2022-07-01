Guards Sexually Assault Woman on Rawalpindi-Bound Train

Two Pakistan Railways security guards purportedly raped a female passenger on a train from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

As reported by ARY News, the victim was traveling to Rawalpindi to meet her sister when two security guards, namely Sohail and Rashid, sexually assaulted her.

ALSO READ FIA Busts Gang for Teaching Black Magic Online on YouTube

The victim got off the train at Faisalabad station and informed the Railway Police about the incident.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) released a statement affirming that the Railway Police have apprehended the suspects. He added that the proceedings will continue after they get the medical report.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Provide Job to Rape Victim

A similar incident also occurred a month ago involving two ticket checkers and their in-charge on Bahaudddin Zakaria Express who had gang-raped a woman traveling from Multan to Karachi. A case was filed at the city railway police station in which the victim identified two suspects who were then imprisoned on judicial remand as ordered by a local court.