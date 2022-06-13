Pakistan Railways to Provide Job to Rape Victim

The Pakistan Railways (PR) has offered employment to the 25-year-old woman, who was raped by some staff members of its contractor on the Karachi-bound train, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, last month.

The PR will also provide considerable compensation to the affected woman—a mother of two kids. Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, spoke with the victim on the phone and assured her of his full support.

“We support you fully, and we will not leave you alone. We have also appointed a senior lady officer as a focal person to deal with your case,” a spokesman for the PR quoted the minister as telling the victim.

Later, while presiding over a meeting at the railways headquarters, he directed the private operator of the train to pay the woman all legal expenses being incurred on her case and others (if any), the spokesman said.

“We will also arrange employment for this woman. We will keep following up her case besides providing her with financial assistance,” he added.

It may be noted that the victim reached Multan from Karachi on 26 May by train to meet her two minor children for the first time after her divorce. Upon failing to meet her children at the railway station, she decided to go back to Karachi on the same train (Bahauddin Zakaria Express) on the same day.

On the way, three staff members of the train took him to the AC compartment from the economy class where they sexually assaulted her.

According to the railways police, there was no deployment of the PR police officials on the train for the safety and security of passengers as, under a contract, the provision of security arrangement in the train was the duty of the private operator of the train.