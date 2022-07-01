Meeting Discusses Communication Strategies for IT Sector Initiatives

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Friday presided over the meeting held between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to discuss and finalize the media and communication strategies for various IT sector initiatives.

The federal minister also discussed the social media strategies for the impactful projection of MoITT’s projects being executed by PITB. These key projects include National Incubation Center (NIC), National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), and Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP).

Senior officials from both organizations including DG IT MoITT Junaid Imam, PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director IT-Operations Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Communication & Coordination PITB Hasnain Iqbal, Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Osman Nasir and CEO Ignite Asim Hussian were present at the meeting.