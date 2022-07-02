The Global Computer GPU Shortage is Finally Over

PC gamers have been struggling to get their hands on GPUs for almost two years now. You either had to be lucky, rich, patient, or very skillful to get an AMD or Nvidia graphics card recently, but the long wait is finally over.

Nvidia’s RTX GPUs are finally available at MSRP on Best Buy and other major retail websites in America. Hence, it is only a matter of time until the Pakistani market gets graphics cards at normal pricing once again.

GPUs Available at MSRP

As spotted by The Verge, the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition was available at its $599 MSRP, even eight hours after Best Buy’s weekly drop. The RTX 3070 Founders Edition was also available for $499 on the website. These weren’t lucky finds for a short time either as these cards were still available for the same price the next morning.

This also includes the regular RTX 3070 Ti as well as the 3070 FE. AMD’s website also has the Radeon RX 6750 XT, 6900 XT, and 6950 XT in stock for MSRP. The same goes for eBay as well, which currently has the RTX 3080 listed for around $700, the same price that was originally promised by Nvidia at launch.

How It Happened

One of the main reasons behind this development is the recent crypto crash. Miners have started dismantling their mining rigs and are selling their GPUs for cheap, sometimes even at less than half the price. This has replenished the lackluster supply of GPUs to an extent, bringing it close to the surging demand, which stabilized the market.

Not to mention, the demand for GPUs has fallen a bit due to most people still waiting for the market conditions to improve, and for newer, better GPUs to launch. Intel is about to reveal its own desktop GPUs soon and Nvidia is also expected to introduce the RTX 4000 series later this year. This is expected to bring down prices for almost all GPUs across the globe.

Better late than never, it is safe to say that the global GPU shortage has finally ended at long last.