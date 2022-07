The government on Sunday announced a 5-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s office said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Eid-ul-Azha Holidays from 8th to 12th July 2022 (Friday to Tuesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Cabinet Division’s summary for public holidays for Eid-ul-Azha proposed a three-day holiday (from 10th to 12th July) for Eid-ul-Azha.

However, the prime minister approved two additional holidays.