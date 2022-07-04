Here’s the Favorite Tourist Destination of Pakistanis This Summer

Visiting tourist spots during festivities is a common practice around the world and Pakistan is no different. With Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner, most of us have already finalized our next tourist destination.

To shed light on the favorite tourist destinations for this summer, Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International Association, recently conducted a survey.

According to the survey, Murree is the most preferred tourist destination as 23% of Pakistanis have planned to visit Murree this summer.

Murree is followed by Karachi as 19% will visit the provincial capital this year. Abbottabad is the third most popular as 8% will visit the hill station.

6% will visit Islamabad this summer, 4% Swat, 3% Naran and Kaghan, 2% Lahore, and 1% Multan and Kalam each. Around 12% have planned to visit tourist spots other than those mentioned above while 3% said that they will go anywhere.

1,234 men and women from urban and rural areas of all provinces participated in this survey that was conducted between 30 May and 13 June. Of the total respondents, 18% did not respond.