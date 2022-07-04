Pak Suzuki Breaks Yet Another Sales Record in June 2022

2022 has been a turbulent year for Pakistan’s car industry due to dollar rate hikes, freight cost increases, and subsequent car price hikes.

Despite that, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has observed strong sales this year. As per a recent report, the company has set a new record by selling more than 16,000 cars in June 2022, breaking its previous record of over 15,500 in December 2021.

Although the sales breakdown is unknown, reports suggest that the new Suzuki Swift has contributed heavily to the overall increase in sales.

Also, PSMC is a top contender in Pakistan’s small car segment with a diverse lineup of city cars and a large footprint in the market. The company has a share of over 60 percent in the automotive sector.

Speculations suggest, however, that all carmakers including PSMC will likely experience a decline in sales due to rising fuel and vehicle prices by late 2022 or early 2023. For now, the sales will remain consistent due to the culmination of backlogged orders.

Via: autojournal.pk