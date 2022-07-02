PM Orders Authorities to Reduce Fares for Metro Buses

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the relevant officials to develop a mechanism to reduce metro bus service fares amid rising inflation. He gave these orders during a review meeting regarding the progress of Orange, Blue, and Green Line Bus services in the federal capital.

He told the officials to ensure the completion of Orange Line metro bus service landscaping within seven days. During a presentation regarding the progress of the Bhara Kahu bypass, PM directed the relevant officials to preserve forests in the area.

The authorities apprised the PM regarding the 20-kilometer Blue Line bus services from Koral to PIMS. The service includes 13 stations to facilitate the people living along the Islamabad Expressway.

While the 15.5-kilometer Greenline Bus Service spans from Bhara Kahu to PIMS and would facilitate the people of Bhara Kahu and those traveling to and from Murree. According to details, travelers commuting between the Airport and Murree will also benefit from Orange Line and Green Line bus services.