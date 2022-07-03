Suzuki Increases Bike Prices for the Third Time in 2022

Following in the footsteps of Atlas Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also notified an increase in the prices for its motorcycle lineup.

This is the third price hike PSMC has announced this year for its bikes. The new ex-factory prices of PSMC bikes with effect from July 2, 2022, are as follows:

Variant Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Difference (Rs.) GD 110S 212,000 219,000 7,000 GS 150 232,000 239,000 7,000 GS 150SE 249,000 256,000 7,000 GR 150 339,000 349,000 10,000

At the start of the current year, Suzuki’s GD 110S was priced at Rs. 199,000, GS 150 at Rs. 215,000, GS 150SE at 232,000, and GR 150 at Rs. 315,000. This means that the prices have gone up by as much as Rs. 34,000 this year.

Suzuki increased the prices of its bikes four times last year. From January to December 2021, Suzuki bike prices recorded an increase of up to Rs. 28,000.

The repeated price hikes by bike manufacturers in the last two years have put two-wheelers out of the reach of the majority of the public.