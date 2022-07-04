Pakistan’s Textile Exports Surge to Over $19 Billion in FY22

Pakistan’s textile exports increased by 25.5 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) and stood at $19.35 billion compared to $15.42 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY1).

The textile exports increased by 4.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to $1.73 billion in June 2022, compared to $1.66 billion during the same period last year.

Similarly, textile exports increased by 5.5 percent to $1.73 billion in June 2022, compared to $1.64 billion in May 2022.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s total exports increased by 25.51 percent and stood at $31.760 billion in FY22, compared to $25.304 billion during the same period of FY21.

Further, exports registered 5.83 percent growth on a year-on-year basis and increased from $2.758 billion in June 2021 to $2.887 billion in June 2022.

According to a research report by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), textile exports in FY22 have increased by 57 percent compared to $12.3 billion in FY12 and 43 percent compared to FY18.