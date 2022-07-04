Proton’s Parent Company Teases an Electric Toyota Hilux Competitor [Images]

Geely — a Chinese carmaker that also owns Proton Holdings — has begun testing a fully-electric Toyota Hilux competitor. Dubbed RADAR, the electric vehicle (EV) was revealed by Geely’s official Twitter account.

ALSO READ Honda Civic’s Major Quality Control Issue Has Outraged Netizens

RADAR appears to be a compact pick-up truck that will take on Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi L200, Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, Isuzu D-Max, and other similar trucks. Its design language, however, is similar to some latest subcompact crossover pickup trucks such as Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The front end looks similar to that of Proton X70 while the rear looks similar to that of Rivian R1T. Furthermore, the teaser images show the EV carrying bicycles in the back rather than heavy-duty luggage. This implies that RADAR’s target market is people who fancy mild adventure mobiles rather than commercial cargo haulers.

The EV will reportedly sit on Geely’s new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which also underpins crossover EVs such as Zeekr 001 coupe SUV and Smart #1 SUV.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Breaks Yet Another Sales Record in June 2022

The company is yet to reveal details such as performance statistics, pricing, and launch date. Although, experts speculate that the launch could take place as early as 2nd half of 2022. However, it is uncertain if the truck will be sold under the Proton brand name as well.