China’s Norinco Group Keen to Initiate Joint Ventures in Telecom Sector

Norinco Group China showed keen interest in furthering the strategic relationship between Pakistan and China by undertaking Joint Ventures in the field of Telecommunications.

To promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan, a meeting was held with Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed, Amin-Ul-Haque with Norinco Group China here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the telecom sector in general, Backhaul Fiber Optics Network and Safe City Project, in particular. In viewing of its long association with Pakistan, Norinco showed keen interest in furthering the strategic relationship between the two countries by undertaking Joint Ventures in the field of Telecommunications.

The Representatives of Norinco who attended the meeting included Maj General (Retd) Ali Farhan, Brig (Retd) Tahir Islam, Shahid Rafique, Ding Weimin, General Manager NORINCO Group, Zhang Jin, Senior Executive Business Department NORINCO Group and Zhang Yong Chief Representative of Civilian Part of NORINCO Pakistan.