NEPRA Slaps Rs. 10 Million Fine on QESCO Over Fatal Incidents

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fined the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs. 10 million for its negligence which resulted in fatal incidents between July 2019 and June 2021.

Upon receiving reports of 15 deaths in different electrocution incidents during this period, the NEPRA constituted a two-member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the areas, conduct an investigation, and ascertain and determine facts and possible violations of the NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that four of the total 15 fatalities had occurred due to the QESCO’s negligence. Subsequently, the authority issued the company a show cause notice on 24 January 2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997, and later provided it the opportunity of a hearing on 14 April 2022.

Based on the evidence, the available records, and the submissions of the QESCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules, and regulations, the NEPRA decided that the QESCO had failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, codes, and manual.

Consequently, the NEPRA has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on QESCO and has directed it to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families. The NEPRA has also instructed the QESCO to ensure jobs for the dependents of the deceased families, documentary evidence of which will be submitted to the former.