Govt to Open 190 New Utility Stores Across Pakistan

The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has submitted a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), proposing the opening of 190 new utility stores in South Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The summary will be presented to the ECC for approval tomorrow.

Sources said that the summary also proposes opening 34 mobile stores.

The estimated expenditures for the utility stores and mobile stores are Rs. 174 million

Note that the proposal to open 165 utility stores in Karachi is not a part of this summary. The sources explained that approval for the opening of new stores in Karachi would be sought in the second phase.