Nepra Likely to Consider Rs 9.42 per Unit Fuel Adjustment for K-Electric

K-Electric asks for an inordinate increase of Rs. 11.34 per unit in fuel charge adjustment (FCA) but Nepra is likely to consider it to Rs. 9.42 per unit.

This was revealed in the public hearing at the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) headquarters on the monthly FCA for the month of May, presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi.

According to NEPRA, K-Electric had submitted an application for an increase of Rs. 11.34 in FCA per unit, and per NEPRA’s examination of the data, the cost of FCA was Rs. 9.42 per unit.

Earlier in April, the customers were charged the FCA at the rate of Rs. 5.27 per unit, which was for a month only, said NEPRA. The FCA charge for the month of May will be Rs. 4.15 more than that of April and this cost will be charged for one month only.

NEPRA said the regulator would issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

Country’s base tariff is now touching Rs 21 per unit over and above of it is the fuel adjustment charges determined by Nepra after considering requests from distribution companies. With this increase, if permitted, the tariff would be around Rs 30 per unit without any subsidy.