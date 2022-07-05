IT Ministry to Finalize Computer Emergency Response Team Rules

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication’s (MoITT) preparations for the rules of the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) are in the final stages.

A Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a group of information security experts responsible for the protection against, detection of, and response to an organization’s cybersecurity incidents.

Sources from the ministry stated that work on the CERT rules was started a few months ago, and all the stakeholders have been consulted in this regard.

Recent cyberattacks on government assets have necessitated the creation of such a team with a comprehensive strategy and set rules to follow.

They added that the initial draft of the CERT Rules was shared with all the stakeholders, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). All the regulators have sent their suggestions to the MoITT in consultation with the private sectors in their zones.

The rules will be forwarded to the Ministry of Law after they are finalized. After the rules are vetted by the ministry, they will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The sources added that the approval of the rules will be followed by a comprehensive strategy against cyber-attacks that will be adopted at the organizational level. Under the rules, all the authorities will form computer emergency response teams at the sector level and assist the private sector.