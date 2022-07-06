Allama Iqbal Open University Postpones Exams of Multiple Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to postpone the exams of the Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) and MA/MSc (ODL) programs for the Autumn semester of 2021 due to Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the exams for these programs originally scheduled to be held on 8 July, Friday, have been postponed.

These exams will now be held on 19 July, Tuesday. The already issued roll number slips will be applicable for the revised exams, whereas, the exam centers and the time will remain unchanged as well.

AIOU had not scheduled any exam between 9 July, Saturday, and 12 July, Tuesday, on account of Eid-ul-Azha. However, the federal government last week notified Eid holidays from 8 July, Friday, to 12 July, Tuesday, forcing the university to revise its exam schedule.

In a separate development from earlier this week, AIOU restarted the application process for the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme. Differently-abled students of AIOU will receive free wheelchairs under the initiative.

Eligible students are required to submit the application form along with required documents including CNIC and disability certificate to the Director, Students Affairs, Directorate of SA&CS, Block 25/Gateway Block, Ground Floor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, before 18 July.