These Cars are Exempt From The New Capital Value Tax

The federal government has enacted a 1 percent Capital Value Tax (CVT) on cars with engines larger than 1300cc and electric vehicles (EVs) with battery packs larger than 50 kWh, effective from July 1, 2022.

It must be noted that the government had initially suggested 2 percent CVT on vehicles with price tags over Rs. 5 million. Its purpose was to apply taxes on high-end vehicles with smaller turbocharged engines such as Proton X70, MG HS, Haval Jolion, H6, etc.

The proposal was later reduced to 1 percent CVT on cars with engine displacement over 1300cc. According to various reports, FBR had reduced the CVT from 2 percent to 1 percent to benefit the public. However, the market notion is the new tax will make matters worse for economy-car buyers.

The cars that do not fall under the CVT net are as follows:

Suzuki Alto

Wagon R

Cultus

Swift

Bolan

Ravi

Kia Picanto

United Bravo

Alpha

Prince Pearl

Proton Saga (1298cc)

Honda City 1.2

Apart from the aforementioned list, all cars with engine capacity over 1300cc will be subject to 1 percent CVT.