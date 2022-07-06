Honda Announces Car Delivery Delays

The entire car industry of Pakistan is reeling due to supply-chain hiccups and a general state of economic turmoil, causing Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) to also wave the white flag.

ALSO READ FTO Recommends FBR to Penalize Pak Suzuki Against Late Delivery of Cars

The company has issued a public notification, informing its customers of delayed deliveries of their cars. Honda has cited issues such as problems with getting letters of credit approved for CKD imports, integrated circuit shortage, and the current economic situation in Pakistan.

According to information from various dealerships, the delivery times of popular Honda vehicles are as follows:

Model Delivery Honda Civic (Base Variant and Oriel) 4-5 Months Honda Civic RS 1 Year Honda City 1.2 2-3 Months Honda City Aspire 4-5 Months Honda BR-V 2.5-3 Months

Recently, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also reportedly suspended bookings for its cars, citing similar issues. Market rumors suggest that more automakers are considering booking suspension before revising the prices of their cars.

ALSO READ These Cars are Exempt From The New Capital Value Tax

The new fiscal year has started, which means that the next wave of price hikes is drawing closer.