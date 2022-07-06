PM Shehbaz Orders an Inquiry on Delay in Gwadar Breakwater Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, has announced that an inquiry will be carried out on the criminal delay in the Gwadar Breakwater project.

The PM said that it boggled his mind that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government ignored the project despite the availability of a $445 million grant, $484 million soft loan, and feasibility.

In a meeting today, I ordered inquiry into criminal delay in Gwadar Breakwater project. It baffles mind how PTI govt ignored it despite availability of $445m grant, $484m soft loan & feasibility. From energy to infrastructure, every project under PTI suffered costly delays. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 6, 2022

Further criticizing the previous government, he said that from energy to infrastructure, every project under PTI suffered costly delays.

He said that the time for presentations was over, and now the government had to act. The PM highlighted the importance of Gawadar, saying that the port city is not just about infrastructure development but carries political, economic and strategic value being a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PM also said that turning Baluchistan’s backwardness into prosperity is a collective responsibility and his mission.