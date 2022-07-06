FBR Issues New List of Unregistered Retailers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of 101 unregistered retailers (Tier-1), who are required to be integrated with the FBR’s Point of Sale (POS) system, and has also issued a Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 1 of 2022.

It stated that these 101 identified retailers are still operating out of the documented regime and are not depositing collected sales tax from consumers into the national kitty.

Last month, the FBR issued a list of 113 big retailers (Tier-1) that are required to be integrated with its POS system and were denied 60 percent input tax credit in case of non-integration.

The number of the big retailers (Tier-1) that are required to be integrated with the POS system has fallen drastically from 113 to 101. The board has decided to raise sales tax demand against these big retailers (Tier-1) that are still not integrated with its POS system by 10 July 2022.

The input tax claim of all the notified Tier-I retailers that are not integrated would be disallowed upon the filing of the sales tax return for June 2022, the FBR said.

The FBR’s notification revealed that a system-based approach has been adopted for the operationalization of this important provision of the law.

The procedure of exclusion from this list of the 113 identified Tier-I will be applied as laid down in the STGO 17 of 2022 dated 13 May 2022.