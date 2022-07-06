Iran Satisfied with Current Economic Policies of Pakistan

The Finance Minister assured Iran that the government would take all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks to significantly augment the bilateral trade volume.

The Finance Minister further stated that the current trade volume between the two countries is not at the optimal level.

Mr. Miftah Ismail welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted the deep-rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on centuries-old religious and cultural affinities. He emphasized that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with its neighboring country.

The Iranian Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini appreciated the present government’s economic policies and said that the two countries have great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade, and other areas.

Miftah Ismail and the Iranian Ambassador expressed their satisfaction with mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

The Finance Minister of Pakistan further said that the current government is committed to taking all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks for significantly augmenting the bilateral trade volume.