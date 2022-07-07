Ernst & Young Name Imran Aftab of 10Pearls Entrepreneur of the Year

Ernst & Young has announced Imran Aftab, CEO, and Co-Founder of 10Pearls, as the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner.

Imran Aftab was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core competencies and attributes.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Commenting on his win, Imran Aftab, the CEO of 10Pearls, said,

I am so honored and grateful to win this prestigious award and be recognized amongst such great entrepreneurs. It seems like yesterday when I was discussing with Zeeshan Aftab, my brother, and co-founder, the idea of creating a better world through opportunity creation and giving back. The evolution and maturation of 10Pearls as a global enterprise while preserving our ‘double bottom-line culture and values is one of our proudest accomplishments. This recognition is a true reflection of the entire team’s hard work and passion. The team is unstoppable, and we cannot be more excited about the future.

As a Mid-Atlantic winner, Imran Aftab has now qualified for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and the Entrepreneur of The Year National Winner will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The National winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. The winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.