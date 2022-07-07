Japan will Arrest and Fine you Over $2000 for Online Insults

Japan has introduced a one-year prison term and tough penalties for online insults and cyberbullying. The change came into effect on Thursday as a move to curb online harassment and abuse.

The new Penal Code significantly increases the fine for online insults to $2,200, which was previously below $75 or only a penalty of detention for 30 days. The statute of limitations on insults has also been revised from one year to three years.

The escalation in penalties came after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member of the popular Netflix reality TV show Terrace House committed suicide in May 2020. Kimura had reportedly taken her life after receiving endless hateful messages online.

Two men from Osaka and Fukui were found responsible and were fined 9,000 Yen ($66) each for insults posted about the wrestler before her death. However, a lot of people argued that the penalties were too low, and thus came the update in legal charges for insults.

In October 2021, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa was advised by The Justice Ministry’s Legislative Council that penalties should be tougher. The proposed amendment was submitted during this year’s National Diet session and the bill was finally passed at an upper house plenary session on June 13.

Furukawa said at a press conference earlier this week that:

Implementing stronger punishments was significant as it demonstrates the legal assessment that (cyberbullying) is a crime that should be severely dealt with, and acts as a deterrent.

He also stressed that the move would not act as “an unjustified restriction on freedom of expression.”