Nothing Phone 1 to Feature 120Hz Screen and Under-Screen Fingerprint Reader

We are only a few days away from Nothing Phone 1’s official launch and the phone is almost entirely out of the curtains. We already know what it looks like and we now have most of its specifications as well.

Now Nothing’s official TikTok channel has revealed new details on the upcoming phone. These TikToks show that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor underneath a 120Hz screen. The high-refresh-rate option will be called “Smooth Display” in settings.

These TikToks were quickly shared on Twitter as well.

Nothing phone (1) has an under-display fingerprint scanner ☑️ pic.twitter.com/zzWP1gTi89 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) July 6, 2022

The TikTok which reveals 120Hz refresh rate support also shows the phone’s 10 built-in ringtones and how they interact with the glyph LED lights on the back. The display can dynamically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz to save battery life.

Nothing Phone (1) features 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate display We also see that there are 10 built-in notification sounds and ability to add your own sounds 👀 via Nothing TikTok pic.twitter.com/MguwFhur13 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) July 6, 2022

The British tech company has previously confirmed that Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-range device powered by the Snapdragon 778G+. The display will be a 6.55-inch panel with a 1080p resolution and a cornered punch-hole selfie camera.

Unconfirmed leaks suggest that the main camera will be a 50MP sensor sitting alongside a 16MP ultrawide shooter. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and wireless charging.

The base variant with 8GB/128GB memory is expected to cost around $400. The phone is officially launching on July 12.