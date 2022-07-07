Samsung to Launch Foldable Phones More Affordable Than Flagships

Samsung’s foldable phones have gotten cheaper with every new generation, especially the Galaxy Z Flip series. The clamshell foldable made up more than half of the company’s foldable phone sales thanks to improved hardware and a cheaper price tag.

Going forward, Samsung is planning to make even cheaper foldable phones for the masses, says a new report from Korean media. According to the report, Samsung is working on Galaxy A Fold and Galaxy A Flip phones, which are expected to be much cheaper than their Z counterparts.

Samsung currently has about 80% of the foldable phone market, but the Korean phone maker is expected to face tough competition as more rival companies join the fray. Apple is reportedly working on a foldable device that is rumored to launch in the upcoming years. Thus, launching a foldable Galaxy A series should help Samsung sustain its hold on the market.

Rumor has it that one of these foldable phones will cost as low as $767, making it the cheapest foldable phone yet. This is even cheaper than regular flagship smartphones currently available in the market.

But since it will be a part of the Galaxy A series, Samsung will likely include cheaper hardware to keep the price down. Reports predict that Samsung is planning to launch these upcoming foldables in 2024.